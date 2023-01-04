The Land
Bureau of Meteorology issues severe storm warning for Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Image: Bureau of Meteorology

THE SUN is shining on Tamworth but storm clouds are brewing, with a severe weather warning now in place for the city.

