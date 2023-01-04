Move cars undercover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines or objects like fences that could be energised

Report fallen powerlines to Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy, Essential Energy or Evenergy

Keep clear of trees, creeks and storm drains

Don't enter floodwater

If trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest location available and call triple zero if needed

Be aware that run-off from rain may contain debris

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well