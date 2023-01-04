DEMAND was strong for true weaners at the Wangaratta Premier Angus Weaner sale on Wednesday where steers were sold to a top of $2250 a head.
About 4400 Angus cattle were yarded and Corcoran Parker agent Justin Keane said the market matched expectations.
"The weaned component sold better and the bigger lines attracted more interest," he said.
Mr Keane said this year there was more of a disparity between the unweaned and weaned cattle which was shown in the demand.
"The prices were about the same as two years ago, which at the time we thought was enormous," he said.
Mr Keane said while cattle were about 30 kilograms lighter than last year they were still excellent quality.
"This was an advantage for buyers to have less weight but the same frame," he said.
Mr Keane said there was strong support from both local buyers and interstate, including Tamworth and Bathurst, with keen interest from bigger players including Killara, JBS and Coles.
Steers were sold for $1550 to $2250 with most making around $1750-1900 while heifers were sold for $1280 to $2010.
Hewitt and Merriman, Bonegilla, sold seven Angus steers, 477kg, for $2250.
Deepdale and Seaton Park P/L Partnership, Tallarook, sold 37 Angus steers, 437kg, with Witherswood, Riga and Anvil blood, for $2120.
Davilak Pastoral, Mansfield, sold large lines of steers, including 32 Angus steers, 358kg, for $1870.
A line of 18 Angus steers, 358kg, with Te Mania and Raff blood, from G and A Blair, Staghorn Flat, sold for $1855.
In the heifers MJ and EB Roche, Whorouly, sold 30 Angus heifers, 325kg, for $1760.
Pulitano Pastoral, Merrijig, sold 31 Angus heifers, 339kg, for $1870.
Willowvale, Mansfield, sold 19 Angus heifers, 338kg, for $1690 and Merceica Pastoral, Barwite, sold 29 Angus heifers, 315kg, for $1670.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker and Elders.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
