MLA calls out Courtney Facts - Are vegans right? ABC segment as biased and innacurate

By Andrew Norris
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:23am, first published 6:45am
Host of ABC's Courtney Facts, Courtney Act. The TV segment has come under fire for its representation of the red meat industry. Photo: Wikipedia

An ABC program has come under fire from peak red meat industry body, Meat and Livestock Australia, for content it says was "biased and innacurate".

