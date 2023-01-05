The Land
NSW Land and Environment Court finds farmland near Narrabri illegally cleared by Auen Grain Pty Ltd and its director Ronald Lewis Greentree

By Miklos Bolza
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:29am, first published 5:00am
A judge has ruled trees and vegetation were cleared without approval at a farm near Narrabri. Photo: file

More than 1200 hectares of native trees felled and burned to make way for an airstrip, crops and cattle yards on a North West farm were illegally cleared, a judge has found.

