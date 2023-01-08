An example of the importance of correcting soil deficiencies is a current research project I am involved with, as part of a nation MLA funded CSIRO research project. 8.5 t/ha winter legume drymatter was grown where sulphur and phosphorus deficiency were corrected, compared to less than 1.5 t/ha where deficiencies were not addressed. That data, from a replicated randomised experiment on a light to medium textured acidic soil near Boggabri, in a native perennial grass pasture, shows how critical it is to properly address soil deficiencies.