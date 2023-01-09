After wet weather led to the original meeting on October 23 being postponed, the race club's Christmas race meeting featured the 2022 Coonabarabran Cup on December 23.
The race gave the first and second-placed horses eligibility for the 2023 $2 million Big Dance at Randwick in November.
The winner was Knife's Edge, trained by Garry Lunn From Dubbo and ridden by Mikayla Weir.
Second place went to High Court, trained by Rod Northam and ridden by Grant Buckley.
The club also awarded life membership to committee member Robert Matthews for his dedication and hard work for the club on the day.
Meanwhile, fashions in the field were again hotly contested.
Under 30 Lady and Gent went to Jess Skinner from Binnaway and Sam Edwards from Coonabarabran.
Over 30 Lady, visitor and local were taken out by Sharon Edmonds from Newcastle and Hazell Johnston from Coonabarabran, respectively.
Over 30 Gent went to Simon Swanson from Brisbane.
While Michelle Myers from Mudgee won the Christmas Theme Lady category.
