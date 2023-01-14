The Land
History of Little Billabong Cemetery to be celebrated in February

January 15 2023 - 9:00am
Holbrook residents Elaine Strong and John Lynch stand in front of a fenced off grave with no name at the Little Billabong Cemetery between the north and soundbound lanes of the Hume Highway, north of Holbrook. Picture by Mark Jesser

A disused and overgrown cemetery, which is hidden in plain sight between the north and south bound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Holbrook, will have its history remembered early this year.

