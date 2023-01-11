Top Merino ram sale average in NSW for 2022

OPTIMISM within the Merino industry has led to strong clearance rates and an across the board rise in the average price paid for rams in 2022 within NSW.
This was due to the exceptional September and October seasons which engendered very good prices for surplus Merino ewes during the spring store sales and increasing demand for processing wethers for the meat trade.
Prices paid for flock rams were, therefore, solid with buyers looking to secure the top end of the catalogue. Clearances were very good, with many studs selling out their penned rams and having 'paddock' sales available after the sale.
At the time, wool growers were increasingly looking to lift the returns from their flocks, either through increased numbers of ewes joined or concentrating on raising the standard of their sheep.
Quality of rams and wool cut was foremost in the minds of many buyers, but with the issues of mulesing and lack of shearers some wool growers were keen on the plainer bodied rams which might not have had the big wool cuts, but they had the compensation of carcase and freedom of mulesing.
It was, on reflection, a ram selling season with which the vendors would have been very pleased.
On average, NSW's top 25 Merino ram sale averages rose by 6.52 per cent compared to their 2021 result.
All up 82 Merino ram sales conducted in NSW were covered by The Land, which equates to around 42pc of the total sales analysed for the Australia-wide ranking.
While a NSW stud did not take the top spot for the highest Merino ram sale average across the country, six of the top 10 studs were from NSW.
1. Mumblebone, Wellington: The Taylor family of Mumblebone Merino stud at Wellington sold 394 of 400 rams resulting in a 99pc clearance and $5226 average (up 14.28pc on last year).
2. Yarrawonga, Harden: 280 of 280 rams sold at a $4975 average, up 20.7pc.
3. Langdene, Dunedoo: 129 of 130 rams sold at a $4585 average, up 16.2pc.
4. Poll Boonoke, Conargo: 186 of 190 rams sold at a $4581 average, down 5pc.
5. Lachlan, Forbes: 176 of 180 rams sold at a $4492 average, down 6.7pc.
6. Roseville Park, Dubbo: 235 of 235 rams sold at a $4345 average, up 13.8pc.
7. Egelabra, Warren: 194 of 194 rams sold at a $4257 average, down 11pc.
8. Woodpark Poll, Conargo: 147 of 150 rams sold at a $4245 average, up 17.9pc.
9. Hazeldean (Monaro sale), Cooma: 244 of 280 rams sold at a $4155 average, down 5.8pc.
10. Kerin Poll, Yeoval: 519 of 519 rams sold at a $4117 average, up 16.8pc.
11. Tara Park, Boorowa: 97 of 105 rams sold at a $4031 average, down 0.8pc.
12. Bundilla, Young: 309 of 320 rams sold at a $3907 average, down 18pc.
13. One Oak Poll, Jerilderie: 100 of 110 rams sold at a $3905 average, up 0.5pc.
14. Tallawong, Yass: 140 of 166 rams sold at a $3854 average, down 14.6pc.
15. Richmond, Quandialla: 115 of 120 rams sold at a $3834 average, up 26.2pc.
16. Pooginook, Jerilderie: 348 of 350 rams sold at a $3819 average, up 13.4pc.
17. Yalgoo, Walcha: 77 of 80 rams sold at a $3706 average, up 58.7pc.
18. Nerstane, Woolbrook: 188 of 199 rams sold at a $3569 average, up 9.8pc.
19. Grassy Creek, Reids Flat: 177 of 180 rams sold at a $3520 average, down 6.7pc.
20. Willandra, Jerilderie: 107 of 118 rams sold at a $3439 average, down 7.9pc.
21. Trigger Vale Poll, Lockhart: 227 of 240 rams sold at a $3292 average, down 2.3pc.
22. Pastora Poll, Lockhart: 99 of 99 rams sold at a $3277 average, up 26.23pc.
23. Bogo, Yass: 217 of 239 rams sold at a $3191 average, down 24.4pc.
24. Haddon Rig, Warren: 369 of 384 rams sold at a $3150 average, up 3.4pc.
25. Brundanella, Grenfell: 72 of 90 rams sold at a $3080 average, down 9.9pc.
Other notable sales which ranked within the top 25 but did not sell a minimum of 50 rams or clear 80 per cent were Wanganella Merinos, Conargo with 45 of 45 rams sold at a $4511 average, Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls, with 49 of 63 rams sold at a $3633 average, and Gullendah Poll Merinos, Baldry, with 40 of 40 rams sold at a $3106 average. Hazeldean's Elite Merino Ram Sale, Cooma, sold all 21 rams for a $5190 average.
Honourable mentions go to the Armidale Housed Ram Sale in which 50 of 66 rams sold at a $4850 average, and the Rabobank Dubbo Merino National Ram Sale in which 15 of 23 rams sold at a $8067 average.
A Central West ram sold for $80,000 has taken NSW top price honours for 2022.
The ram, Lachlan 210820, was offered by the Rubie family of Lachlan Merinos, Warroo near Forbes, and purchased by Mianelup Poll Merinos, Gnowangerup, WA.
The $80,000 price tag was even more significant as 210820 is a spring drop ram and still has his lamb teeth.
Sired by PB160612, the ET PP ram was recorded measuring 18.5-micron wool with a 2.5-micron standard deviation, 13.5pc coefficient of variation and a comfort factor of 99.9pc.
He featured excellent follicle density while still pushing out 95mm of wool at six months, and outstanding carcase figures.
Lachlan's top ram is the national equal high-seller sold at auction for 2022, matching Banavie Merinos', Vic, ram which sold to East Mundalla, Tarin Rock, WA.
