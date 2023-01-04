NSW's top 25 bull sale averages for 2022

In 2022, NSW really showed it is the genetic powerhouse for the entire country in how it rated in the top 10 bull sales in Australia.
It has been a prolonged honeymoon for livestock prices with restocker activity increasing and store and prime stock prices remaining at historically high levels for six months longer than expected.
Coming into the season people expected high stud stock prices to plateau after two record years, but the bull market remained buoyant as 2022 made itself one to remember.
Despite heightened concern of exotic disease risk, and wet conditions which caused prolonged flooding, delayed sowing of grazing crops, and resulted in cattle not performing as well, people got on with their business and it showed in the number of records broken.
On average, NSW's top 25 bull sale averages rose 36.1 per cent compared to the stud's 2021 result.
Angus dominated the season, taking 22 of the 25 top averaging sales, along with two Shorthorn studs and one Poll Hereford stud.
To be included in the top 25 the stud had to offer a minimum of 40 bulls. Each of the top 25 studs achieved a 100 per cent clearance.
1. Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst: The Thompson family sold 128 bulls for a $43,633 average to set a world record, surpassing the stud's $34,221 average in 2021. This was a growth of 27.5pc.
2. Milwillah Angus, Young: 112 bulls sold at a $30,450 average, up 18.4pc.
3. Texas Angus, Warialda: 168 bulls sold at a $28,055 average, up 33.8pc.
4. Knowla Livestock, Moppy: 82 bulls sold at a $26,512 average, up 56pc.
5. Clunie Range Angus, Wallangra: 170 bulls sold at a $25, 212 average, up 29.7pc.
6. Hazeldean Angus (autumn sale), Cooma: 74 bulls sold at a $24,000 average, up 58.4pc.
7. Peakes/Bowen Angus, Barraba: 82 bulls sold at a $22,878 average, up 13.9pc.
8. Rennylea Angus (spring sale), Culcairn: 212 bulls sold at a $22,530 average, up 43.6pc.
9. Futurity Shorthorns, Baradine: 60 bulls sold at a $22,041 average, up 27.5pc.
10. Booroomooka Angus, Bingara: 241 bulls sold at a $21,987 average, up 27.4pc.
11. Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha: 76 bulls sold at a $21,161 average, up 30.9pc.
12. Eastern Plains Angus, Guyra: 51 bulls sold at a $20,588 average, up 39.6pc.
13. Injemira Beef (Poll Herefords), Book Book: 92 bulls sold at a $20,565 average, up 66.1pc.
14. Eaglehawk Angus, Glen Innes: 83 bulls sold at a $20,549 average, up 15.9pc.
15. Dulverton Angus, Glen Innes: 93 bulls sold at a $20,270 average, up 33.7pc.
16. Moogenilla Angus, Condobolin: 49 bulls sold at a $20,204 average, up 38.5pc.
17. Spry's Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga: 44 bulls sold at a $20,181 average, up 75.5pc.
18. Sara Park Angus, Glen Innes: 41 bulls sold at a $20,097 average, up 22.4pc.
19. Rennylea Angus (autumn sale), Culcairn: 124 bulls sold at a $20,016 average, up 59.7pc.
20. Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee: 52 bulls sold at a $19,807 average, up 14.5pc.
21. Gilmandyke Angus, Orange: 83 bulls sold at a $19,675 average, up 54.2pc.
22. Reiland Angus, Killimicat: 71 bulls sold at a $19,479 average, up 10.5pc.
23. Bald Blair Angus, Guyra: 99 bulls sold at a $19,394 average, up 40.2pc.
24. Booragul Angus, Gunnedah: 69 bulls sold at a $19,304 average, up 40.6pc.
25. Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat: 75 bulls sold at an $18,355 average, up 23.5pc.
Other notable sales which sat within the top 25 but did not sell over 40 bulls were JAD Speckle Park, Yeoval, with 34 bulls sold at a $23,000 average, and Inglebrae Farms Angus, Tenterfield, with 34 bulls sold to average $19,442.
The offering of Wagyu bulls was smaller but people invested in genetics, with a notable increase in the number of people using the breed.
A trend emerging over the past few years, the Wagyu breed cementing itself in 2022 as one to watch with a number of studs emerging in the top averages of the state and country including Gateway Farms Wagyu, Gloucester, with 25 bulls sold to average $28,328, Sumo Wagyu, Grafton, with 36 bulls sold at a $27,222 average, and Longford Wagyu, Bendemeer, 27 bulls sold at a $22,000 average.
While based at Mortlake, Vic, Te Mania Angus held a Walgett sale at which 114 bulls averaged $24,394.
RELATED READING: Victoria and Tasmania's top bull sales of 2022
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.