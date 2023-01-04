The Land
Home/Beef

NSW's top 25 bull sale averages for 2022

HP
By Hannah Powe
January 5 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILLAH MURRAH'S WORLD RECORD AVERAGE: Dimity and Ross Thompson, Jim and Jackie Wedge, Paul Dooley, Andrew Bickford, Mike Wilson, Trent Walker and (front) Josh Clift, with Jane, Millie, Ollie and Twiggy Thompson.

In 2022, NSW really showed it is the genetic powerhouse for the entire country in how it rated in the top 10 bull sales in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.