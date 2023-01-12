A man has died after he was rescued from water unresponsive in the Riverina's west.
At about 12.30pm on Thursday emergency services were called to Urangeline Creek, Urana, about 63km west of Wagga, following reports an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the man. However, he died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
READ ALSO:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.