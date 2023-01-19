THE fortunes of the cattle market are becoming much more dependent on rain and where it falls according to NSW agents.
Softer prices continue to feature at prime sales right across the state, with most market trends cheaper following two full weeks of sales.
Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth, said the northern NSW cattle market had opened on a cheaper trend, but in line with most selling centres across the state.
"While the cattle market is generally in a downward part of the cycle, I expect prices will start to pick up," Mr McCulloch said.
"Now is a great opportunity for restockers to get back into the market. Around Tamworth people will be starting to plant their oats crops soon and once that's established they will enter the market again."
Mr McCulloch said historically the cattle market was still quite good.
"This time last year the prices were high and while some people in the industry were making money, others were not," he said.
"Everyone need to make something out of the market for it to work."
Meanwhile, cattle producers in the Kempsey district were able to take advantage of the first multi-agent sale to be held at the Kempsey saleyards in 32 years.
McCulloch Agencies was one of the agencies involved in the landmark sale and Mr McCulloch said the atmosphere among local producers and buyers was very positive.
"It was a small yarding of about 200 head to start with, but we hope to see the sale grow over time," he said.
Joe Wilks, Wilks McKean Livestock and Property, Wagga Wagga, said the local market was cheaper again last Thursday.
He said there had been an adjustment to prices from where they were at the end of last year, but people breeding cattle could still do well in the market.
"Once we've come to terms with the reality of where the market is now, and not at the highs of last year, I think if you are breeding there is still good money to be made."
He said it was the traders that were going to struggle to come out of the downwards cycle with a good profit.
Mr Wilks was also positive about the outlook for cattle prices in the next few months.
"There's flooding in the north (Queensland) and that certainly affects our market, but once that settles down there may be some upside in the cattle market," he said.
Nutrien Bathurst agent Marcus Schembri said feeder type cattle were cheaper at Carcoar prime sale on Tuesday, while there was not much change to the prices for steers and heifers going to slaughter.
"We are still missing a few regular buyers, although a couple that were missing the week before did return this week," he said.
CAMDEN: (210 head) Vealers: 345-760; Yearling steers: 350-525; Yearling heifers: 315-455; Cows: 165-280.
MAITLAND: (350 head) Vealers: 300-530; Yearling steers: 350-480; Yearling heifers: 320-420; Grown heifers: 250-300; Cows: 150-270.
MOSS VALE: (382 head) Vealers: to 495; Yearling steers: 190-670; Yearling heifers: 220-490; Grown steers: 240-396; Grown heifers: 300-352; Cows: 230-315.
NOWRA: (289 head) Vealers: 356-400; Yearling steers: 370-498.
TENTERFIELD: (292 head) Vealers: 135-478; Yearling steers: 230-443; Yearling heifers: 220-443; Grown steers: 272-462; Grown heifers: 273-348; Cows: 100-307.
MUDGEE: (360 head) Vealers: 370-450; Yearling steers: 370-420; Yearling heifers: 330-369; Grown steers: 320-380; Grown heifers: 300-363; Cows: 200-330.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - T and C Rowland-Jones, Pyramul, (MLC), 395, 410, 1619.5; T and C Rowland-Jones, Pyramul, (MLC), 365, 440, 1606; T and C Rowland-Jones, Pyramul, (MLC), 395, 410, 1619.5.
Yearling steers - BE and EM Hollow, Gulgong, (MLC), 598, 376.2, 2247.8; Beverly Investments, Ilford, (MLC), 501, 380, 1902.28. Yearling heifers - CE, RD and VL Hayes, Goolma, (MLC), 565, 356.2, 2012.53; TJ and VE Rhienberger, Mudgee, (MLC), 515, 340, 1751.
Steers - P Skropeta, Rystone, (MLC), 979, 323.2, 3164.67; JT and MA Colley, Ilford, (MLC), 710, 356.2, 2529.02. Heifers - A Stewart, Running, (MLC), 648, 257.2, 2312.87; ED and LD Boyter, Bylong, (MLC), 636, 363.2, 2310.86.
Cows - P Skropeta, Rylstone, (MLC), 783, 330, 2582; Hayes, Goolma, (MLC), 759, 328.2, 2491.04.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - Dwyers Transport, Warren, (RSD), 395.4, 430.0, 1700.04; Coates Pastoral Company, Cloncurry, (RSD), 356.3, 428.2, 1525.46; KW Baker, Narromine, (CLW), 663.3, 370.2, 2455.66; James A Mclaughlin Partnership, Warren, (CLW), 735.0, 354.0, 2601.90; Kilberoo Partnership, Yantabulla, (CLW), 820.0, 350.0, 2870.00; Stephen Pentes, Coonamble, (CLW), 846.9, 340.0, 2879.38.
Heifers - Dan Harvey Family Trust NO 2, Coonamble, (CLW), 715.0, 350.0, 2502.50; LG and TW Lesslie, Dubbo, (PTL), 935.0, 340.0, 3179.00.
Cows - Dan Harvey Family Trust NO 2, Coonamble, (CLW), 850.0, 335.2, 2849.20.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Valley Fields Partnership, Wongarbon, (RSD), 208.
Lambs - Valley Fields Partnership, Wongarbon, (RSD), 252; GL and MJ Moorehouse, Dunedoo, (NMT), 251.60; CP and BJ Mann, Narromine, (NMT), 250.00; GL and MJ Moorehouse, Dunedoo, (NMT), 240.00.
Ewes - C, G and L Boughton, Moree, (BPD), 105.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - D and A Cheshire, Tarcutta, (FRAN), 177, 460.2, 816; T and H Worldon, Gundagai, (FRAN), 324, 446.2, 1448.
Yearling steers - Bookaloo Trust, Tumbarumba, (WRL), 350, 448.2, 1566; Paul Bennett, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 351.7, 448.2, 1576.17.
Yearling heifers - RM and SJ Triggs, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 410.8, 420.2, 1726.32; Brampton Park, Lake Albert, (NUT), 420, 415, 1743.
Steers - M and I Milthorpe, Wallanthery, (FRAN), 488, 400, 1954. Heifers - Mount View Orchards, Adelong, (ELD), 508.3, 402.2, 2044.52.
Cows - PJ Hammond, Tumbarumba, (WRL), 622, 366.2, 2279.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Yamagalli Management, Harden, (RLA), 252; Yamagalli Management, Harden, (RLA), 235; Moffitt P/C, Candelo, (WRL), 225.
Lamb - AJ and CF Drum, Old Junee, (ROD), 312.2; Glenhope P/C, Beckom, (DEL), 290.
Wethers - DTL F/T, Violet Town, (NUT), 150.2. Ewes - Part Malvern Past, Old Junee, (ELD), 166.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - GG and AM Dunn, Bogan Gate, (KMW), 425.0, 430.0, 1827.50; K Saward and D Smith, Canowindra, (KMW), 397.2, 420.0, 1668.19; K and LM Lowe, Bogan Gate, (KMW), 325.8, 415.0, 1352.21; John and Belinda Cole, Forbes, (VCR), 376.7, 410.0, 1544.33.
Heifers - AG and RA Pascoe, Hermidale, (KMW), 355.0, 401.2, 1424.26; GG and AM Dunn, Bogan Gate, (KMW), 368.3, 400.0, 1473.33; JK Cobb, Condobolin, (FLA), 411.4, 390.0, 1604.57; J and B Cole, Forbes, (VCR), 374.0, 390.0, 1458.60.
Cows - JK Cobb, Condobolin, (FLA), 741.7, 315.0, 2336.25; John W Mclean, Tullamore, (FLA), 750.0, 315.0, 2362.50.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - MG & KJ Aveyard, Trundle, (ALH), 200; Reedy Creek Partners, Parkes, (ALH), 193.2.
Lambs - Yarrenglen P/L,Trundle, (MCC), 269.6; PM and MG Cronin, Trundle, (NAS), 268.20; TM and JM Hodges, Bogan Gate, (FLA), 266.
Wethers - E and G Tom, Parkes, (KMW), 146. Ewes - Bygo Pastoral, Tulligibeal, (KMW), 147.
