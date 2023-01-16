First-cross ewe lambs sold to a top of $350 a head during the Forbes 44th Annual First-Cross Ewe Sale last Thursday.
The top of the scanned-in-lamb ewes hit a hefty $404.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell agent Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said the top runs of sheep sold well, but it was the middle runs that sold exceptionally well across the 20,000 head offered.
"All the ewes presented for sale were an absolute credit to the vendors, particularly in light of such testing times," he said.
"For everyone to get back up and present such cracking sheep after the significant floods in October/November is a credit to them all."
He said the joinable ewe lambs mostly made from $250 to $280, while lighter ewe lambs sold for about $160 to $230.
"For the one-and-a-half-year-old ewes you needed $285 and from $240 to $280 to buy those good pens," he said.
Mr Chudleigh said the tops of the SIL one-and-a-half-year-old ewes at $404 were a very good pen which scanned to a high percentage of lambs. The bulk of the SIL ewes sold for $300 to $380.
Towards the end of the sale, pens of Merino ewes were offered and the unjoined runs sold up to $216.
Mr Chudleigh said there was strong buyer support, including agents of other regions buying for clients.
"All in all, vendors happy, buyers happy, so it's a win-win for everyone," he said.
The annual awarding of the Glamis Shield for the best pen of ewe lambs went to The Troffs Pastoral Company, Trundle, for their pen of 225 March/April drop, November-shorn first-cross ewes. The pen sold for $320.
Geoff Jones of The Troffs said this was the sixth time in the past seven years they had won the trophy.
The competition was judged by Jo Balcombe from Cranbrook Poll Dorsets, Canowindra, and Mitch Rubie from Lachlan Merinos, Forbes, who commented during the presentation that the quality of the ewes presented was at a very high standard across the board.
Mr Jones said the breeding of the ewes was a tried and tested combination for their enterprise - Darriwell blood ewes and Glamis rams.
He said the past year had been challenging due to the season and limited nutrition in the feed due to all the rain.
"We've worked with our nutritionist Emily Pitt from AgNVet Dubbo and supplemented their feed to get the best out of them this year," Mr Jones said.
The $350 top-priced pen of 238 ewe lambs were sold by Kevin and Jayne Norrie, Allambie, Girral. Their son Liam Norrie said this was the first time the family had offered eight- to nine-month-old ewes at the sale.
"We had a surplus of ewes, hence why we offered them," he said. The ewes were April/May 2022 drop, November shorn, mulesed and not station mated.
Mr Norrie said the ewes were by New Armatree and Inverbrackie rams from Pooginook-blood ewes.
GR and DE Wright, South Purnim, Trundle, sold 240 NSM first-cross ewe lambs for $300. The November-shorn ewes were from Wilga Park blood Merino ewes, by Weddin and Glenleigh Border Leicester rams.
KC and BL Jones, Ashford Heath, Trundle, sold 245 NSM first-cross ewe lambs for $304. The nine- to 10-month-olds were from Mumblebone and Cassilis Park Merino ewes sired by Glamis Border Leicester rams.
TC Morrison Partnership, Hillcrest, Forbes, sold 230 NSM first-cross ewe lambs for $290. The March/April drop, non-mulesed, October-shorn ewes were from Pooginook-blood ewes and by Glamis rams.
M and K Kinsey, Yarrangong, Forbes, sold March/April-drop, non-mulesed, December-shorn ewes for $284. The ewes were from large frame Pooginook ewes by Cadell blood Border Leicester rams.
A magnificent line of 62 well grown first-cross ewes 100pc SIL to Poll Dorset rams topped at $404 when offered by G and B Johnson, Cookeys Plains, Bogan Gate. The one-and-a-half-year-old, December-shorn and mulesed ewes were due to lamb in autumn.
MA Pastoral, Wirrinya, sold 148 SIL Lachlan Merino blood ewes by Glamis Border Leicester blood rams for $374. The one-and-a-half-year-old, non-mulesed ewes were November-shorn.
Forbes Associated Agents conducted the sale interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
