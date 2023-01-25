Police have begun investigations into two separate thefts on NSW properties.
One occurred in the Central West and the other in the Monaro region, police said.
In the Central West, the Hume Rural Crime Prevention Team is investigating the theft of approximately 30 tonnes of wheat from a rural property on Wirrinya Road, Wirrinya.
Police said the theft at the property, located south-west of Forbes, happened between January 12 and January 20.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Anyone with any information about the theft, is urged to contact Rural Crime Investigator Detective Senior Constable Alison Fitzpatrick at Goulburn Police Station on 0409 401 516 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they wish to remain anonymous.
Meanwhile, Rural Crime Investigators from Monaro Police District are appealing for the public's help as they investigate the theft of 53 Merino hogget ewes from a property near the intersection of Avonside and Kosciuszko Road, Avonside.
The sheep are believed to have been stolen between the end of September to mid-December last year, police said.
At the time of the theft, the sheep were ear tagged with yellow NLIS tags labelled 'ROMANI' & 'NH630488' in the left ear and white management tags in the right ear.
The sheep were branded with a triangle earmark cut out of the bottom of the right ear as depicted in the photos below.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Rural Crime Investigator Detective Senior Constable Archie French on 0427 993 314. Alternatively contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.