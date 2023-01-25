The Land
Police investigate separate thefts of 30 tonnes of wheat in Wirrinya and 53 ewes in Avonside

Updated January 25 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Police are investigating two separate thefts on NSW properties. Picture from NSW Police

Police have begun investigations into two separate thefts on NSW properties.

