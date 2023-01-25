The Land
Home/News

Giant pumpkin growers weigh-in for biggest cucurbit trophy at Kyogle as mentor of the sport claims victory - again!

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tintenbar nurseryman Dale Oliver with his 674.5kg Giant Atlantic variety pumpkin at Kyogle on Saturday. Photo by Lillian Cox.

The battle of the bulge was apparent at Kyogle on Saturday with the official weigh-in of entrants in the Summerland Giant Pumpkin festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.