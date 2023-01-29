The Land
Home/News

Sow winter crops as early as possible to maximise yields

By Bob Freebairn
Updated January 30 2023 - 9:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early November 2022 view of a late March sown canola crop that resulted in deep roots and the ability to set close to maximum yield potential. Picture supplied

While every year is different and unpredictable, sowing winter crops as early as possible within a species and variety sowing window generally maximises yield probability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.