The Land
Home/News

What was all the NVR fuss about?

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon GE's plans to expand his table grape enterprise are being held up by bureaucratic red tape, leaving them in limbo without an end in sight. Photo: Denis Howard

Although Stage 1 of the draft native vegetation regulatory map has been released for 11 LGAs amid calls for concern from some in the rural sector, there has been minimal requests for review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.