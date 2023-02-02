Happy new year - what a year 2022 was!
A shoutout firstly to all those who have been and are still being affected by the devastating floods, we hope better times are coming your way.
I hope everyone has finished harvest; it has been a really mixed bag with losses from floods, staying on top of the wet ground and unknown yields this year.
We were fortunate to get our crop off in between being on the header, juggling sheep feed spoiled by the wet, and second and third rounds of drenching to stay on top of fatal worm burdens in our sheep operation.
And this is only one sector of the agricultural industry at Peak Hill. There is so much more going on in agriculture statewide.
All our farmers persevere through hardships, celebrate our successes together, support each other and maintain that recognition for our farmers and small rural businesses.
As the first The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2022, I have been fortunate enough to have travelled to agricultural shows and events throughout NSW to support the upcoming cohort of young women selected to represent their communities in 2023.
These women who won their local show title will now attend zone finals in February and are hoping to be selected to compete at Sydney Royal in April 2023.
I was a guest speaker for the upcoming cohort of very talented and inspiring young women at the Young Woman Etiquette Development Course, hosted by the Dubbo Show Society in preparation for zone finals.
Khristine Moore from Sydney was invited to host the etiquette course, get the young women up to talk about themselves and what they are passionate about and most of all, meet and network with other young women with the same desire to develop and further themselves, learn new ways of getting involved in their communities and help and inspire other young women.
The possibilities are endless by competing in the NSW Young Woman program at your local show.
I believe I am a typical and relatable young rural woman, and it has been an honour to be an ambassador for young rural women, juggling work, life, family, friends, and community and going through all the normal ups and downs of living the rural life.
It has been euphoric and humbling to learn what a difference you can make by having a go and including others. It is through this program that we get to meet, relate to and inspire other young women, and encourage the upcoming cohort next month at The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone Finals 2023.
The dates are as follows: Zone 1 hosted by Kempsey on February 4, Zone 2 hosted by Camden on February 18, Zone 3 hosted by Yass on February 25, Zone 4 hosted by Walcha on February 25, Zone 5 hosted by Stroud on February 11, Zone 6 hosted by Orange on February 4 and Zone 7 hosted by Walbundrie on February 18.
Jump in and support the young women in our rural and regional communities, or ask these committees what you can do to assist, because every little bit helps.
I wish you all the best, girls; stay true to yourselves, talk about what you are passionate about, and the rest will come!
