The start of the 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale has seen three horses sell for $300,000 or more with the top of the day going for an incredible price.
Ducktackular, sold on account of K&M Vivers, Tingha, New South Wales and trained by Mark Buttsworth, was purchased by Nutrien Tamworth, acting on behalf of an unnamed buyer, for $400,000 on the first day of sales on Thursday.
The $400,000 price tag fell $150,000 short of the record breaking Bad in Black which sold last year.
The mare, by Metallic Cat and out of Dashing Duckling, went for $75,000 more than the second-priced horse on the day.
That was Peppyphlaire which was purchased by Koobah Performance Horses for $325,000.
The mare, by EB S Phalaris and out of Yugilbar O Peppy Roy, was sold on account of Lighthouse Station Pty Ltd.
The other horse to sell to hit the $300,000 mark was Lot 69 Brother Tuff Wood.
The stallion, by Nitas Wood and out of Tuffs June, went for $300,000 exactly and purchased by Tuff Syndicate.
Brother Tuff Wood was sold on account of PA & KL Poole.
Ducktackular was the top-priced mare on day one of the sales while Brother Tuff Wood was the top-priced stallion. Jack Reacher sold for $96,000 and was the top-priced gelding.
The sale continues on Friday.
110 of 147 lots sold (74.83 per cent)
Average: $39,522.73
Gross: $4,347,500
55 of 71 lots sold (77.46 per cent)
Average: $26,509.09
Gross: $1,458,000
8 of 10 lots sold (80 per cent)
Average: $76,312.50
Gross: $610,500
47 of 66 lots sold (71.21 per cent)
Average: $48,489.36
Gross: $2,279,000
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
