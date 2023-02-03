Big prices continued to roll in at the Nutrien Classic Sale this week with a record equalled in Tamworth on Friday.
Regent, sold on account of Tom Williamson, Glen Innes, NSW, went for $210,000, equalling the top price paid for a two-year-old colt in Nutrien history.
The colt brought in the top price on a day where gross sales reached just under $4 million.
Steve and Rebecca Cadzow, Mount Riddock Station, Northern Territory paid the record price for the impressive colt who is by $1.5 million freshman sire Metallic Rebel and out of Moore Diamonds.
The record comes after three horses sold for $300,000 or more on day one of the sale including $400,000 for Ducktacular.
Speaking of the day one of the sale, Nutrien operations manager Mike Rowland said: "We've never had an opening day like this before."
On the second day of sales, one other horse cracked the $200,000 mark.
That was Yaven Annie Hotter, sold on account of John and Jenn Corbett.
The two-year-old went for $200,000 on the dot and sold to Gavin Bulmer.
Rounding out the six-figure horses for the day was Halo Springs Chiquita.
The three-year-old mare was sold on account of Tsidkenu Pty Ltd for $135,000 to WEC Industries Pty Ltd.
The sale is now at the halfway point with Saturday and Sunday to go.
138 of 157 lots sold (87.90%)
Average: $28,471.01
Gross: $3,929,000
66 of 73 lots sold (90.41%)
Average: $17,924.24
Gross: $1,183,000
11 of 16 lots sold (68.75%)
Average: $55,909.09
Gross: $615,000
61 of 68 lots sold (89.71%)
Average: $34,934.43
Gross: $2,131,000
257 of 304 lots sold (84.54%)
Average: $32,982.49
Gross: $8,476,500
128 of 144 lots sold (88.89%)
Average: $21,375.00
Gross: $2,736,000
19 of 26 lots sold (73.08%)
Average: $64,500.00
Gross: $1,225,500
110 of 134 lots sold (82.09%)
Average: $41,045.45
Gross: $4,515,000
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
