The Land
Home/News

Effective strategies to control St John's wort

By Bob Freebairn
Updated February 6 2023 - 9:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monitoring paddocks a second and third time is commonly required to pick up late flowering or smaller St Johns wort plants, especially in a year like 2022/23, where paddock herbage growth can be high. A previously missed plant is pictured in front of the bike. Picture supplied

St John's wort control, unfortunately, involves a lot more than just a once-off simple inspection and spray operation. While it is too late to commence an effective control program, now is a good time to prepare for an effective one for next spring/summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.