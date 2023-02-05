If necessary, a follow-up inspection and retreatment were carried out 10 days later. A lot of plants had been missed. Treated plants were easy to identify and were well on the way to desiccation. Missed plants were largely later maturing ones that were not flowering at the previous treatment and easily missed in the herbage of largely green summer grass and broadleaf plants. A third inspection and treatment again 10 days further on found a few more plants missed previously.