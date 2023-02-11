THE presentation dinner for the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial was held at Romano's Hotel Wagga Wagga last Friday.
About 110 attendees including entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors, were treated to the event's own beef during the dinner.
Hicks Beef, Holbrook, was awarded Grand Champion.
The full feature report from the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial will be included in the February 9 issue of The Land newspaper.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
