The Land
Home/Beef
Free

Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial bring together the industry's best

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
February 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE presentation dinner for the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial was held at Romano's Hotel Wagga Wagga last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.