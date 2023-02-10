The Land
Massive meat win for Bryce Miller

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
February 10 2023 - 11:00am
Tony Keen, Ladysmith, representing Bryce Miller, and competition sponsor Scott Hannaford, Coopers Animal Health. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

Another first time entrant Bryce Miller of Ladysmith has proven his meat quality in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial after taking out the champion carcase and first in the eating quality medals.

Livestock Writer

