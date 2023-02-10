Another first time entrant Bryce Miller of Ladysmith has proven his meat quality in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial after taking out the champion carcase and first in the eating quality medals.
This was the second time he had entered and in 2016 had placed second in the carcase competition.
"I haven't entered it since, this is my swansong this one," Mr Miller said.
Typically targeting the grass-fed industry, Mr Miller has been grass-fed accredited, but said he usually sends his steers through Teys once finished.
"I have won a few top producers awards in the MLA awards a few times," Mr Miller said.
Mr Miller's carcase and eating quality winning team of five Angus steers had an average hot standard carcase weight of 343.8 kilograms, with an average of 16.8 millimetres of P8 fat and 8.4mm on the rib, with an 82.4 square centimetre eye muscle area.
The steers had an average MSA Index of 64.786 for a high of 66.95, and averaged 89.3 points out of 110 for the overall carcase. All five steers also qualified for the Riverine Premium Beed brand with three steers accruing a marble score of two, and two steers with a marble score of 3.
Finishing up with an overall total of 446.4 out of 550 for the carcase section, the team took out the top gong and finished 12 points ahead of the reserve champion.
Mr Miller purchased bulls from the Harbison family of Dunoon Angus, Holbrook, and had done so for about 30 years.
"They are good people to deal with, they are honest, produce a good article, and the bulls clearly work for me," Mr Miller said.
"I just breed my own replacements and that is it."
Mr Miller runs about 300 cows and said that among the 150 steers in the paddock, there were only about 15 that were a suitable weight for the trial.
"We calve in the autumn and the year was just so good that they were too big, which is not a problem outside the trial," he said.
The steers were penalised slightly in the feedlot as they were closer to 500 kilograms than 400kg.
"That didn't do us any favors overall", Mr Miller said.
Mr Miller usualy sells his grass-fed Angus steers through September to October when they weigh around 700kg.
They are sold directly over the hooks to Teys at Wagga Wagga.
As part of the grass-fed program, no extra cattle are bought in and no antibiotics are used.
"You get a very big feedback from Teys and there is a lot of similar information presented in what we got the other day (from the trial), especially carcase-wise," Mr Miller said.
"It is handy to know that you are moving in the right direction, that is all.
"And it is interesting to see how you compare with everyone else, but I mean it is pretty hard to compete with overall weight gain against the crossbred cattle, but I prefer to go straight and that is it."
Mr Miller said he was chasing cattle that were as heavy as possible while still having milk teeth.
"It suits me to fatten the cattle here rather than sell them young to a feedlot," Mr Miller said.
"I will still be buying the bulls and keeping the replacements.
"It is good to have these trials... it gives you a bit of a guideline and you can see if you are headed in the right direction.
"I might enter again next year, it just depends how the cattle go weight-wise. As I said, this year we only had 15 to choose from, so when you are picking 10 out of 15, it doesn't give you much to choose from.
"They need to go in at about 400kg to get a better rating, so yeah, we will see what happens."
Mr Miller had entered a second team which placed 81st after one steer had died. The remaining four averaged 83.5 out of 110 for carcase performance with an average MSA index of 62.2.
Each steer achieved a marble score of two and qualified for the Riverine Premium Beef brand.
