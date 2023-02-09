The Land
Barfold Beef takes the bronze

By Kate Loudon
Tey's Jindalee Feedlot general manager, Shane Bullock, and Barfold's Matthew Shea, and (inset photos), Barfold's highest scoring steer and carcase. Photos: Alexandria Bernard and Brett Tindal

Entering the competition for the ninth time, Barfold Beef, of Barfold near Kyneton, Vic, have finished in the top end of the trial once again.

