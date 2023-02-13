The Land
Planting with prunings | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
February 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Shrubby teucrium (T. fruticans) makes beautiful hedges in Moira and Tony King's Perthville garden and can be propagated by half ripe cuttings taken now.

Midsummer pruning is a handy trigger for some midsummer propagation.

