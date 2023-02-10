Entering two teams of Angus steers, Shore Pastoral Trust, of Tumut, went home with an array of trophies from the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
These wins included sixth and 10th overall, reserve champion Teys Certified Premium Black Angus pen, and sixth in eating quality.
The Shore's highest placed team, which had an average daily weight gain of 2.03 kilograms, averaged 78.7 out of 110 points in the carcase performance, with an average MSA Index of 64.276.
Two steers had a marble score of two and qualified for the Riverine Premium Beef brand. This team was the reserve champion Teys Certified Premium Black Angus Champion Pen and sixth in both the eating quality and overall.
Placing 10th overall, the Shaw's other team had a perfect score for feedlot entry, an average daily gain of 1.872kg, two steers achieving a marble score two, and steer with a marble score three.
With two of the steers qualifying for the Teys Certified Premium Angus Beef, the remaining three reached the Riverine Premium Beef brand.
The group had an average MSA Index of 62.57 and an overall carcase average of 83.5 points.
The family-owned Shore Pastoral Trust is a pure Angus self-replacing herd with about 600 to 650 breeding females using Angus bulls from Bongongo, Crawford, and Dunoon studs.
Bryan Shore, of Shore Pastoral Trust, said a portion of the steers were sold early through weaner sales and the rest were taken through to feedlot weights.
While the Shores entered for the first time this year, Mr Shore said they had been considering putting teams in for a while.
"I have thought about it a few times and the last couple of years. Some private feedlots had bought the cattle and I got some feedback from them saying how happy they were and how well they performed in the feedlot," he said.
"I thought well maybe I should enter them in this trial so I can get some feedback and a bit more data and see how they stand up against everyone else's cattle."
Overall, Mr Shore said he was surprised with how the cattle had performed.
"I was hoping to get the feedback data and I thought, well, if we are in the top half I would be happy with that," he said.
"Just knowing that what we have been selecting for and breeding for over the past years was at least in the top half of the teams, so to come in the top 10 was pretty good for both teams."
Being their first time in the competition, Mr Shore said he wasn't sure what we would see from the results, but now he had seen the data, he could see the areas he wanted to improve.
"I suppose we want to pick up our yield and add a bit of marbling, which I know is hard to do because the two counteract each other," he said.
"It is going to make it tricky, but now I know where we get the bulls from, they are doing the job for us."
Based on this year's experience, Mr Shore said he would also consider entering again with two teams to keep the feedback coming in.
