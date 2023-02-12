FOR James and Georgie Knight, Sisters Pastoral Company, The Sisters, Victoria, entering the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial in 2017 was a way to get data on a new business and that information is just as important today.
"I wanted some benchmarking data on how our steers performed post farm gate," Mr Knight said.
"That still stands true today - I think the data is fantastic.
"It's important for the business to continue to improve its post gate feeder steer performance and at the same time ensure whoever is purchasing those feeder steers is also making a profit out of that article."
One of the two teams entered into the trial finished fourth in the eating quality medals with an average MSA Index of 64.406.
Two of the steers in the team had marble score one, two marble score two and one had a marble score of three.
Three of the steers met the specifications for the Riverine Premium Beef brand while the other two were branded under the Teys Certified Black Angus brand.
The Knights join about 1700 Angus breeders and Mr Knight said the data from the trial helped to reassure them that their breeding objectives were on track and the trends were tracking in the right direction.
"Our breeding objective is basically for fertile functional cattle with good growth and carcase characteristics," he said.
Having been involved in the trial for so long Mr Knight said it had been interesting to look at the data over the whole period.
"In our long term results we have good average daily gains, good profitability and can improve a little bit more on carcase attributes," he said.
"Overall, looking at the long term data it's been great that we've been able to punch in the top 20 to 25 per cent in all years with all teams we've entered."
In this year's trial, Mr Knight said he continued to be impressed by their average daily gains.
The other team from The Sisters finished 22nd overall, with 689.5 points.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
