FIRST time entrants, the Mackinnons, of Mackinnon Pastoral, Tintaldra, Vic, were very pleased to finish fifth in the eating quality section.
Amelia Mackinnon said they entered one Angus team after recommendations they had received.
"Overall, I think they went really well and we were really happy with being recognised in the eating quality," she said.
The team had an average MSA Index of 64.386 and all five steers had a marble score of two.
Ms Mackinnon said they run a commercial Angus herd of 350 breeders for the feeder market.
The herd was heavily built on Dunoon genetics, but in the past five years they had also had a look around.
"We have been heavily involved in AI with heifers and mature cows and have been chasing genetics that fit our breeding objectives and EBV criteria in what we want in our maternal herd," she said.
Ms Mackinnon said their herd's maternal aspects were also an important focus in their breeding objectives.
"[We're looking for] an even line of well over average for carcase merit, good growth, moderate mature cow weight, good calving ease and low birthweight," she said.
Ms Mackinnon said they will continue to enter the trial as it was a good experience and will help them to keep working on their genetics.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
