The Land
Home/News

Government gets a free pass for floodplain harvesting licencing

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:39am, first published February 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens MP Cate Faehrmann (centre) with Kate and Rob McBride on the Darling River near Tolarno Station. Ms Faehrmann believes the gazetting of floodplain harvesting regulations so close to an election shows "utter contempt". Picture supplied.

The NSW government has been given the green light to issue floodplain harvesting licences after Water Minister Kevin Anderson gazetted the regulations last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.