A highly competitive group of 20 entrants made the judges earn their keep during the weekend's Zone 6 final for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, in Orange.
The three who cemented their place in the state final at Sydney Royal, to be held April 6-23, include Sarah Wood, Cowra Show Society, Joanna Balcombe, Canowindra Show Society, and Maree Pobje, Dubbo Show Society.
