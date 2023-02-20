The Land
Home/News

Emma Northey's Lake Cargelligo Ewe Competition win

By Kate Loudon
February 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition winner Emma Northey with her classer Michael Elmes. Photo: supplied

About 40 spectators from across NSW and even Victoria attended the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition on Friday February 3 viewing the flocks of the six entrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.