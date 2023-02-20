Kempsey Stock and Land yarded 900 of female cattle at its special breeder sale on Saturday.
Cows with calves, 180 units, sold well given the current market trend, to average $2395 and reached a top priced bid of $3500 for Angus from Matt Rourke, Rawden Island, going to a local buyer.
Most sales were from $2200 to $3200, reported agent Ian McGoldrick.
Charolais cross cows with calves from Dan Baker, lower Macleay, made $3000.
Angus units 11 by 11 made $2650 for Wayne and Lyn Mainey, Toorooka.
The 500 head of heifers sold on trend with most of the tops making $2350 with the exception of a stud grey Brahman heifer, unjoined, from Ash Gardner, Banarra Brahmans at Summer Island bringing $5000 and going to Paul Galloway, Gum Scrub.
First calf Speckle Park heifers PTIC back in calf to the Angus bull from Tim and Lauren McCarthy, Bellimbopinni made $2350. Their Angus heifers made $2100 going to Pinto Cattle co at Bellimbopinni.
Red tagged Brangus heifers from RJ and C Avery, Hastings Valley, made $2000 for a pen of 13 head going to the Booth family, upper Macleay, as did red tagged Brangus heifers, from Manning Valley breeder Mick Allan, made $2050.
Cows PTIC sold to a top of $2600 for a blue-tagged Angus with Booroomooka blood from Pee Dee Creek Pastoral going to the Turvey family, Nambucca Valley.
Santa Gertrudis heifers, unjoined, from Manning Valley producers Haniresh made $2000 going to a Smithtown buyer. Their Charolais cross heifers made $1920.
Weighty Angus weaner heifers 10-12 months from Bumore pty Ltd, Stewarts River, made $1300 and were bought by Jay Ylias, Telegraph Point.
Buyers came from the Northern Tablelands, Queensland and local.
Read more: How to grow a record wheat yield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.