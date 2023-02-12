The Land
Home/News

How to balance soil nitrogen for top quality pasture

By Bob Freebairn
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legumes like sub clover, growing with perennial grass in April 2022. Legumes can build soil nitrogen by 20kg/ha for each 1t/ha legume (drymatter) growth. A very important part of quality grass for livestock. Picture supplied

As for maximising cereal crop and grain quality yields, good levels of soil nitrogen are also important for maximising grass pasture yield and quality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.