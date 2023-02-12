Valuable research in southern NSW, has emphasised how cropping gross margins, over a combination of low and high rainfall years, were higher when crop legumes were part of the rotation. This research is led by Dr John Kirkegaard and involves GRDC funding, CSIRO, FarmLink, and a number of local advisors, and it is detailed in a recent FarmLink publication. The nitrogen contributed to the rotation via the legumes is part of the story. More details about this research will be in future Down To Earth articles.