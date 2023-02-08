THE market was up and down at West Wyalong Livestock Agents' annual February sheep sale on Wednesday with an outlier pen of ewes sold for $306 a head.
About 12,000 sheep were penned which consisted mostly of Merino ewes.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Will Dean, West Wyalong, said the older sheep sold for mutton price and about $10 to $15 more but the big money was in the robust sheep, whereas the finer sheep sold for less.
"The pens buyers wanted they really wanted but they stepped around the others," he said.
Mr Dean said the dispersal pens from Clemson Partners, Burcher, all sold well and as expected.
Read more: First-cross ewes sell to $254 at Dunedoo
He said there was plenty of sheep up for grabs which were of excellent quality.
"It was one of the biggest sales here in about five or six years since the drought," Mr Dean said.
"Most of the vendors had flooding of some sort last year so to get them here in that good condition is a credit to them."
In the breakdown 2021 drop ewes typically sold for $140 to $265 and 2020 drop ewes mostly made $136 to $225 but topped at $296, while 2019 drop ewes sold for $164 to $252.
Older ewes sold for $118 to $200 and 2021 drop Merino wethers made $115.
Ewe lambs sold for $144 to $220 and wether lambs made $144.
The best presented pen went to McClintock Farming, West Wyalong, for their pen of 224 June/July 2020 drop Merino ewes, Kerin Poll blood, scanned in lamb, sold for $296.
Clemson Partners, Burcher, sold several lines as part of a flock dispersal including 613 June/July 2021 drop Merino ewes, November shorn, Laurel Park blood, for $264 and another 580 June/July 2020 drop Merino ewes, November shorn, Laurel Park blood, for $225.
Wallambie Pastoral, Tallimba, sold 233 June/July 2017 drop Merino ewes, October shorn, Pastora blood, for $162.
In the lambs M Fisher, West Wyalong, sold 300 April/May 2022 Border Leicester/Merino ewes, September shorn, for $220 and JT and EL McClintock, Tallimba, sold 132 July/September 2022 Border Leicester/Merino wether lambs, January shorn, for $144.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Quade Moncrieff Property and Livestock and Elders, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.