Scanned-in-lamb first-cross Merino ewes caught the eye at the 75th Annual Dunedoo Sheep Breeders Sale last Thursday, with the top lot reaching $254 a head.
Offering 12,300 head, the sale drew strong interest with sheep bought to go as far north as above Armidale to as far south as Wagga Wagga.
The top lot of 90 four-and-a-half-year-old SIL first-cross Dorset/Merino ewes, offered by M and K Stanford, Enfield, Dunedoo, and were January shorn with an average liveweight of 78.9 kilograms.
Second top priced lot was 110 SIL first-cross Dorset/Merino ewes which sold for $240.
The 18-month-old October 2022 shorn ewes were offered by J Hunter, Mendooran, with an average live weight of 55kg.
Another significant lot was offered by B and K Trengove, Girraween, Dunedoo, who put forward 190 SIL first-cross White Suffolk-Merino mixed age ewes.
The lot of September 2022 shorn ewes had an average live weight of 80.5kg and sold for $221.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart and principal Angus Stuart said that while stock sold well, prices were down on last year.
"It was definitely a buyers market," he said.
"Prices were a lot cheaper than last year but that is relative to all markets.
"There was a good crowd of new and repeat buyers with a mix of local buyers and agents from different areas.
"In light of the current market it was a pretty successful sale."
The top lot of Merino SIL ewes was offered by Langdene Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, and sold for $219. The lot of 140 mixed age May 2022 shorn ewes had an average liveweight of 76.4kg.
Next best of the Merino SIL ewes was the lot of 182 four and a half year olds offered by K and B Rawling, Dunedoo, which had an average liveweight of 64.5kg and sold for $206.
In the first-cross ewes, the MJ and FG Guan, Bonniedoon, offered a lot of 270 April/May 2022 drop lambs sold for $212.
Shorn in September 2022, the ewes weighed 54.6kg.
PJ and CA Sullivan, Dunedoo, offered a lot of 85 first-cross ewe hoggets which sold for $202.
The 16- to 17-month ewes were November 2022 shorn weighed 73.8kg.
Poll Merino wether lambs reached $108 for Pinehurst Pastoral Company, Pinehurst, Merrygoen.
The lot of 625 June-July 2022 drop lambs were unshorn and had an average live weight of 36.1kg.
Barragundy Pastoral Company, Coolah, offered a lot of 180 May 2022 drop Merino store wether lambs which sold for $82.
They were August 2022 shorn and averaged a live weight of 40.2kg.
Eighteen-month-old Merino ewes reached a top price of $202 for Tinman Farming Trust, Curragundi.
The lot of 150 non-station mated (NSM) ewes were January shorn and weighed 50.1kg.
AE and PJ Inder, Nyrang, Goolma, received $176 for their lot of 371 18-month, NSM ewes which weighed 51.4kg.
