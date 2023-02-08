The Land
First-cross ewes hit $254 at 75th annual Dunedoo Sheep Breeders sale

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
February 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Angus Stuart, Milling Stuart, and Matthew and Fleur Guan, Bonniedoon, with the lot of first-cross ewes which sold for $212 at the 75th annual Dunedoo Sheep Breeders Sale. Picture supplied.

Scanned-in-lamb first-cross Merino ewes caught the eye at the 75th Annual Dunedoo Sheep Breeders Sale last Thursday, with the top lot reaching $254 a head.

