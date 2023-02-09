The Land
Home/News

See all the action trackside at the 2023 Braidwood Cup

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Braidwood Cup attracted a crowd of about 1000 racegoers to its annual event on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.