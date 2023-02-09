The Braidwood Cup attracted a crowd of about 1000 racegoers to its annual event on Saturday.
While it was a little breezy on the day, the sun shone brightly and the fashions on the field drew fierce competition.
Bon Frankie won the Braidwood Servicemens' Club Cup, the horse is trained by local conditioner Aaron Clarke, and was ridden by Richard Bensley.
Jockey, Richard Bensley also rode the winner of the last race, the Armpell Civil Benchmark 50 Handicap, aboard Face The Day, trained by Aaron's brother Luke Clarke at Braidwood.
