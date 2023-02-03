The Land
Home/News
Photos

Walcha Cup photos 2023: annual event the place to be

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 4 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wonderful atmosphere reverberated around picturesque Walcha Racecourse for the staging of the annual Walcha Cup meeting on a hot Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.