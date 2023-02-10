The Land
Home/News

Rowallan Poll Dorset Stud rams reach $3100, average $1808

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated February 10 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced ram, lot five (tag 60), made $3100 for Rowallan Poll Dorset Stud. Picture supplied

The Reid family of Rowallan Poll Dorset Stud, Crowther, achieved a total clearance of 64 rams via an online auction on February 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.