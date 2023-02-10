The Reid family of Rowallan Poll Dorset Stud, Crowther, achieved a total clearance of 64 rams via an online auction on February 3.
Matt Reid decided to offer the rams for the first time at a January auction, where the top-priced ram made $3100, while they achieved an average of $1808.
Purchased by Coralyn Pastoral, Greenethorpe, the sale-topping ram was lot five and attracted the most attention in the sale, recording 20 online bids.
The 2022-drop ram had a birth weight (BWT) score of 0.19, a weaning weight (WWT) of 9.66, A post-weaning weight (PWT) of 14.33, a lean meat yield (LMY) of 5.28, a post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 5.21, and post-weaning fat depth (PFAT) of -0.17.
The Reids were pleased with the sale, considering that some of the auction prices had softened recently.
"The top-priced lot was a moderate birthweight ram with high growth rates, high muscle, high meat yielding ram with a good blend of figures, plus he was just a good looking sheep with good cover and width," Matt said.
"The rams were all nine to 10-month-old; given their age and the challenging wet conditions they grew up in, they have done pretty well - visually, they all looked the part."
Cavan Station, Yass, led the charge among the volume buyers, securing 20 lots for an average of $1860.
While Stockinbingal Partnership, Yass, purchased 10 lots for an average price of $1550.
The auction was run by Butt Livestock & Property as agent via AuctionsPlus.
