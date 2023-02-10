Three Merino rams sold for the equal top price of $5000 at The Cressbrook Merinos on-property sale, Armidale, where 63 lots of 91 offered were sold to average $2780.
Repeat buyers were the foundation of the sale with only 13 registered buyers operating, meant the sale came in behind the 2022 results where 70 of the 78 rams were sold at an average of $2805, to a top of $7500.
However, this year's buyers took advantage of the opportunity, including Roy Robertson, Kilcoy, Wollomombi, who bought two of the equal $5000 top-priced rams among the four he secured for an average of $4625.
READ MORE AT:
Both rams rated well on the Fibre Production Plus Index, with figures of 167 and 166, placing them within the top five per cent of the breed.
Mr Robertson said he runs about 1500 Merinos on the eastern fall of the New England and aims to breed adult sheep with a fibre diametre of 17-micron and in his young sheep at 15 micron.
He said he and his family have been buying Cressbrook sires for at least 60 years.
Fishington Partnership, Wongwibinda bought the other $5000 equal top-priced ram.
It had an FP+ index of 164. The partnership also bought a Poll Merino for $4500 with an FP+ index of 165.
Golland Partnership, White Rock, Wallabadah, bought 17 rams averaging $3411, with three at the equal top price of $4500.
The three top-priced rams were also in the top five per cent of the breed with FP+ figures of 169 and 173, while the third ram was an FP+ index of 155, placing it in the top 20pc.
James Harris, Forster and Sons, Abington, Uralla, was also a repeat volume buyer, taking 11 rams to average $2727 to a top of $4000.
S.R. and S.E. Mills, The Glen, Goulburn, bought 13 rams to a top of $4000 to average $2115.
Nutrien Armidale conducted the sale with John Settree as auctioneer. The sale was also interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.