Three Merino rams sold for the equal top price of $5000 at The Cressbrook Merinos on-property sale, where 63 of 91 lots averaged $2780.
Repeat buyers were the foundation of the sale, with only 13 registered buyers operating.
At last year's Cressbrook sale, 70 of the 78 rams were sold at an average of $2805, with a top price of $7500.
Roy Robertson, Kilcoy, Wollomombi bought two equal top-priced rams in the four he secured for an average of $4625.
Both were high indexing potential sires with Fibre Plus figures of 167 and 166, placing them within the top five per cent of the breed genetics database.
Mr Robertson said he runs about 1500 Merinos on the Eastern Fall of the New England and aims to breed adult sheep with a micron of 17 and in his young sheep a micron of 15.
He said he and his family have been buying Cressbrook sires for at least 60 years.
The other $5000 equal top-priced ram was bought by Fishington Partnership, Wongwibinda, which had an FP+ index of 164. The partnership also bought a Poll Merino for $500 with an FP+ index of 165.
Golland Partnership, White Rock Wallabadah, bought 17 rams averaging $3411, with three at the equal top price of $4500. The three top-priced rams were also in the top five pc of the genetics database with FP+ rankings of 169 and 173, while the third ram was an FP+ index of 155, which puts it in the breed genetics' top 20 pc.
James Harris, Forster and Sons, Abington, Uralla was also a repeat volume buyer of rams, with 11 averaging $2727 and the top price of $4000.
SR and SE Mills, The Glen, Goulburn headed south with a good draft of 13 rams with a top of $4000 averaging 2115.
Nutrien Armidale conducted the sale with John Settree auctioneering. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
