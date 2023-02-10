The Land
Home/News

Cressbrook top at $5000 three time for $2780 average

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Fulloon, Cressbrook Merinos, Armidale with Roy Robertson, a client for more than 60 years and his manager, Matt Czapraki, Kilcoy, Wollomombi. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Three Merino rams sold for the equal top price of $5000 at The Cressbrook Merinos on-property sale, where 63 of 91 lots averaged $2780.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.