Gloucester breeders attract top restocker bids while average prices reflect current trends

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated February 11 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:00am
European accredited Angus weaner heifers 10 months old and just off their mothers, bred by Kevin Lowrey, Avon Side, Stratford, topped this portion of the Gloucester female sale attracting a bid of $1675 from local restocker Chris Paterson.

Gloucester yarded 1400 head of special female store cattle on Friday with the top price reflective of a previous era while typical bids were very much from 2023.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

