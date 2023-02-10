Gloucester yarded 1400 head of special female store cattle on Friday with the top price reflective of a previous era while typical bids were very much from 2023.
Best black Angus cows with calves topped the sale at $4100 while the majority of units ranged from $1800 to $2600.
Red tagged Angus cows three to eight years old, with ready to wean Speckle Park calve and back in calf to the same Speckle Park bull brought $3350 for producer Alison Bencke, Glendon Berrico via Gloucester, with the winning bidder taking them to the Dungog district. Ms Bencke also sold cows in calf to the same bull, with three months to go before calving, to top that portion of the market at $2350.
Petandra Angus at Stroud Road, sold herd book registered cows - with Millah Murra and Raff blood - with calves to $3500. Owners Peter and Sandra Margery made the second top price for their male progeny at last year's Gloucester bull sale - also hosted by Gloucester's Gooch Agencies.
Black baldy cows with calves from Michael Pratt, Hillville, made $2950.
Four Leaf Farming at Gloucester Tops sold Angus cows with calves for $3000.
Horned Hereford cows with calves, produced by the Smith Brothers, Cundle Flat, with Curracabark blood, made $2025.
Shorthorn cows and their calves with Tipperary blood from Peter Pfister, Craven Plateau, made $2425.
Maine-Anjou cow units from Kelvin and Marie Gregory, Bretti, brought $1775.
Cows pregnancy tested in calf made from $2350 to average around $1500 with processor Edward Throsby, Singleton, the volume buyer of this category and also those cows with progeny.
Heifers pregnancy tested in calf sold to a top of $3375 for Weemilah Heifers PTIC with Knowla blood from Alan Andrews, Forbesdale, going to Kent Harris, Gloucester, with another pen going for $3150 to Mark Polson, Pampoola. Both buyers are building a breeding herd.
Read more: Forbes cows with calves to $3800.
Read more: Stronger heifer market at Tamworth
Robert Degner and Scott Dalzell, Comboyne, sold Angus heifers in calf with Knowla blood for $2850
Most sales in this category were $1700 to $2500.
Vendors who purchased calves to grow out and join for sale were disappointed, considering the recent market correction but breeders presenting this year's weaners were accepting of the current situation.
Hereford heifers with Curracabark blod, PTIC, made $2250.
Angus heifers with Millah Murrah and Knowla blood in calf to LD Capitalist 316 from Rick Paff, Firefly Angus at Krambach, made $2200
Unjoined heifers sold to an equal top of $1950 for Angus from Scott and Leonie Edwards, Stroud Road.
Most females in this category made from $800 to $1500.
European accredited Angus weaner heifers 10 months old and just off their mothers, bred by Kevin Lowrey, Avon Side, Stratford, topped this portion of the Gloucester female sale attracting a bid of $1675 from local restocker Chris Paterson.
At last year's sale Mr Lowrey's weaner heifers brought $2800.
Malcolm Wood, Ashwood Devons at Bulahdelah, sold these weaner heifers off unusually dry coastal country for $960, or more than the blacks in their weight-for-age class. Another pen of heifers 14 months old made $1100.
Glen Gorton Burrell Creek sold Angus cows with calves to $2050 and bought back in with Brangus heifers, unjoined for $1500.
"The market is still positive," he said. "It is just the way it is at the moment."
Friday's sale was hosted by Gooch Agencies, with James Gooch taking the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.