Red tagged Angus cows three to eight years old, with ready to wean Speckle Park calve and back in calf to the same Speckle Park bull brought $3350 for producer Alison Bencke, Glendon Berrico via Gloucester, with the winning bidder taking them to the Dungog district. Ms Bencke also sold cows in calf to the same bull, with three months to go before calving, to top that portion of the market at $2350.