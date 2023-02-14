The Land
Rail line upgrade battle heats up after Wyalong Road truck roll-overs

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
February 14 2023 - 7:00pm
The grain spilt at the latest truck roll over on Wyalong Road, near Lake Cargelligo. It was the second truck roll-over in three months.

Two truck roll-overs on the same road in three months has farmers in the Lake Cargelligo area wondering, not if, but when the inevitable fatality is going to happen.

