Choose a specialty crop to help lower risks grain growers face

By James Urquhart
February 15 2023 - 10:00am
Specialty canola is grown in the same way as any other canola but produces an oil that has desirable traits for the end user. Picture by Shutterstock

Looking ahead to another winter crop and the decisions that need to be made regarding seeding decisions sees us surveying the commodity markets and the climate outlook for some direction.

