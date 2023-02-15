RAMS were sold to a top of $75,000 at the southern NSW Aussie White sale at Tarcutta on Wednesday.
Tattykeel and Camden Valley were vendors at the sale which offered Aussie White stud ewes, stud rams and flock rams with buyers from NSW, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.
For Tattykeel six of 10 stud rams were sold to a top of $70,000 and an average of $31,666 while 72 of 104 flock rams sold to a top of $10,000 and average of $5310.
All 20 stud ewes scanned in lamb on offer were sold to a top of $7200 and average of $5295 while 20 of 20 stud ewes were sold to a top of $5200 and $4310.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said the results showed how strong the Aussie White industry is going.
"We were over the moon - it was one heck of an average," he said.
"We hold this sale to be closer to the south and we have repeat buyers on a program that's working."
The top priced ram for Tattykeel was the stud ram ET 211677, sired by 190144, sold for $75,000 to Graham Warren from Warren Rural Pty Ltd, Caringbah.
Mr Warren, who lives in Sydney but has a farm at Landervale with about 2400 ewes, said he knew the Tattykeel genetics were good.
"I'm doing Aussie Whites as an interest - it keeps me occupied," he said.
Mr Gilmore said 211677 was from an incredibly line bred pedigree which made him a special sheep.
"He has plenty of hindquarter, length and balance," he said.
Meanwhile Camden Valley sold three of four stud rams to a top of $2400 and average of $2133 and 17 of 48 flock rams sold to a top of $3200 and average of $1612.
One of 26 stud ewes on offer sold for $2000 while three of six stud ewes with lamb at foot were sold for a top of $2000 and average of $1733.
Josh Clinton, Camden Valley, said it was a tough sale.
"There's a bit of uncertainty in the market at the moment," he said.
"We were happy with the stock - it was the best stock we've ever offered so we'll just come back next year."
Mr Clinton said the season had been tough with the wet but it proved he was heading in the right direction with genetics.
"What was encouraging was that none of our sheep had scald like they had in previous wet years," he said.
"It shows our selection is working and our genetics are right so their feet held up in the wet."
The top priced ram was the flock ram 220017, sired by T191019, sold to Kipdale Pty Ltd, Berrima, for $3200.
Mr Clinton said the ram was a good little young ram.
"He should grow into a good size ram," he said.
"I'm glad he had interest."
A further number of rams and ewes were sold immediately following the auction.
The settling agent was QPL Rural and Miles Pfitzner, Tattykeel, was taking the bids as guest auctioneer.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
