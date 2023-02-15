The Land
Home/News

Tattykeel Aussie White ram sold to $75,000

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
February 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selling action at the southern NSW Aussie White sale at Tarcutta on Wednesday. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

RAMS were sold to a top of $75,000 at the southern NSW Aussie White sale at Tarcutta on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.