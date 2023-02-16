International buyers were present at the Red Hill Australian White On Property Production sale with the equal top priced rams both heading to Mongolia.
Overall, 84 of 102 rams sold to a top of $4500 twice for an average of $2750.
With two rams reaching a top of $4500, the first to reach the sale high was Red Hill 220419, which was purchased by Harry and Li Xiu Jiang, Ovatechnology Animal Husbandry, inner Mongolia.
This was an April-2022 drop son of Tattykeel 180204 Ruger which weighed 90 kilograms.
The Jiang's also purchased the other $4500 equal top priced ram, Red Hill 220877. The son of Red Hill 210271 was another April-2022 ram and weighed 85kg.
The rams would be heading for quarantine before being most likely flown to Mongolia where the Jiangs operate Ovatechnology Animal Husbandry, a sheep and goat center for artificial insemination and embryo transfer.
A total of 11 rams were secured by Mr Jiang for an average of $3136.
Additional volume buyers included Calindary Station purchasing 13 rams to a top of $3500 for Red Hill 220412, to average $2384, Westfarm Pastoral, Condobolin, with nine rams for a high of $3500 and an average of $2666.
Morahmee Pastoral, Morahmee, purchased six rams for $2500 a piece, and long term clients Cook Partnership, Park View, Nyngan, purchased two rams for $4000 each.
Cook Partnership's Clyde Cook said he had been purchasing rams from Red Hill for the past six or seven years.
"I find they are very good quality rams. And the progeny is very good," Mr Cook said.
"They are just easy going too," he said.
Mr Cook said he ran a prime lamb operation with the Australian White rams going over both Dorper/Australian White, and Dorper/Vaan Roy ewes.
Lambs were sold at about five to six months of age with a live weight of 50 to 55kg.
Mr Cook said his main priority was securing the heaviest rams in the sale with his two lots both weighing 98kg.
Auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo said the lineup of rams were very well presented especially considering they were mostly nine to 10 months old.
"The rams are performing well in all environments which is attracting commercial breeders from across two states and all climactic regions," Mr Wilson said.
"They are performing so well, that's why there are so many repeat buyers," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Dubbo and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Brad Wilson taking bids.
