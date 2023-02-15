The Land
Home/News

Annalara White Dorpers reach $5000 twice

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:57pm, first published February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annalara's Isabel Torres and Jack Cresswell, Martin Simmons, Elders Dubbo, Steve Cresswell, purchaser Will Colless, Condobolin, and Ben Marlin, Elders Dubbo equal top-priced ram AWD 210301 Silence. Pictures by Kate Loudon

The 17th Annual Annalara Ram and Ewe Sale kicked off with repeat buyers filling the chairs and proving their confidence in the Cresswell family's White Dorpers and Ultra Whites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.