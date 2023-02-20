PRICES for steers held firm for the quality lines at the Tamworth Early Bird Feature Weaner Sale, where more than 3530 head were yarded, which included a majority of weaner and yearling cattle and a good selection of cows and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows.
Buyers attended from a wide area of NSW and Queensland. NSW agents came from Moree, Barraba, Dubbo, Narrabri, Inverell and solid on from north of the border operated from Taroom to Dalby as well as strong demand from Blackall and Roma. There was also good competition from the local Tamworth area.
Trends improved through the sale, particularly for the better-bred types. Light Angus steers sold from $965 to $1600/head, and good drafts of Charolais weaners sold to $1520/head.
An increase in weight through the weaners was a significant factor and saw trends improve for the heavier calves. Well-bred Santa steers sold from $1440 to $1480/head. Shorthorn steers weaners made $1440/head.
There were 893 weaner steers that averaged 263 kilograms that averaged 482 cents a kilo, and averaged $1271 a head. In the yearling steer portion, 414 had an average weight of 325kg and made an average of 430c/kg with a $1399/head average.
Heifers sold strongly to both Queensland and NSW buyers. A standout draft of Angus heifer yearlings made from $1650 to $1800/head. Angus heifers ranged from $750 to $1375/head, and Charolais to $1600/head.
Agents penned 693 weaner heifers with an average weight of 281kg, which returned $1106/head, averaging 393c/kg.
There was a smaller number of yearling heifers, with only 231 head yarded, with an average weight of 353kg, which sold for an average price of $1287/hd at 367c/kg.
Well-presented Angus cows and calves sold for $2600/unit with the cows pregnancy tested back in calf. Charolais cows and calves sold for $2325/unit and PTIC cows to $2750/head.
There was a minimal yarding of 39 cows with calves and PTIC that averaged $2600/hd at 481c/kg.
Geraldine Grazing, Niangala, sold 84 Angus heifers aged 20 to 22 months PTIC to Woonooka Angus bulls which ranged in price from $1775 and topped at $2125. The heifers are expected to begin calving towards the end of July.
Riamukka Partnership, Nowendoc sold 37 Angus and Angus-cross weaner heifers ranging from $1000 to $1060 while the steer portion of 54 ranged between $920 and $1540/hd.
The Maunder Family, Oakey Point Baan Baa, sold 80 mixed-sex Charolais and Santa cross weaners sired by a Minnie Vale Charolais bull. The tops of the steers made $1600 for a pen of 15, while another pen of eight averaged $1440. A further pen of six made $1420.
