Grafton yarded 921 head of store cattle on Thursday, yarded by Farrell McCrohan, with a quality offering of new season weaner steers, 200 to 300 kilograms, averaging 483.3 cents a kilogram or $1179.75, up on last months' sale by $70.
Heifers 200 to 300 kilograms averaged 379.9c/kg or $938.48 (375.6c/kg or $942.94last month).
"It seems the weaner job has levelled out and improved in places. There was better quality for better return and the buyers were chasing that quality," said agency principal David Farrell. "However the female market has come back."
Heifers 400-500kg averaged 279c/kg or $1195.14 (328.1c/kg or $1417.44 last month.
Cows with calves sold by open auction averaged $1536.50 and sold to a top of $1800 ($1836.79 and $2500 last month).
