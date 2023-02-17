The Land
Grafton weaner cattle sell on firm store market

By Jamie Brown
February 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Angus weaner steers 148.3kg made 532.2c/kg or $789.43 for Brett and Deanna Jackson, Ashby, at Grafton store sale on Thursday. Photo is supplied.

Grafton yarded 921 head of store cattle on Thursday, yarded by Farrell McCrohan, with a quality offering of new season weaner steers, 200 to 300 kilograms, averaging 483.3 cents a kilogram or $1179.75, up on last months' sale by $70.

