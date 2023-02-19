Olivia McDonnell, Lockhart, and Hannah Messner, West Wyalong, are through to the state final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShowsNSW Young Woman competition.
More than 180 guests attended the Zone 7 final dinner at Albury Commercial Club on Saturday night, hosted by Walbundrie Show Society, where the winners were announced.
Lockhart Young Woman Olivia McDonnell, 21, is a nutrition and dietetics student at the University of Newcastle.
Sport was a big part of Olivia's life growing up; she enjoyed playing netball, tennis and cross-country running.
She has also volunteered for her sporting organisations and was chairperson of the Lockhart Youth Committee during high school.
Olivia is passionate about improving mental health in rural and regional Australia, particularly among youth.
"It was definitely a shock," Olivia said following the announcement.
"I was fortunate to have an excellent support system throughout the competition."
Olivia said she was looking forward to making more social and professional connections at Sydney Royal.
"I will learn skills you won't learn anywhere else," she said.
"I think it will be an amazing experience, and I'm really looking forward to it."
West Wyalong Young Woman Hannah Messner, 21, is a wool classer and agricultural science student at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga.
Her volunteer work includes leading the Tallimba youth group, Riding for the Disabled, and being a West Wyalong Sheep Breeders Association committee member.
Hannah has aspirations of pursuing a career in the livestock consultancy space.
"It was such a shock; I did not see that coming at all," Hannah said following the announcement.
"I feel very privileged.
"I was happy to make the most of whatever opportunity I gained from the competition, but going to Sydney is very exciting."
Hannah said she was looking forward to meeting more of the Young Woman contestants at the Sydney Royal.
"It has already been amazing with all the networking opportunities so far," she said.
"I'm looking forward to meeting more people and experiencing a show on such a big scale - it's a lot bigger than West Wyalong.
"I'm also excited to go to the sheep pavilion and see the sheep and wool at the Sydney Royal."
