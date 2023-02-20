Fatigue is believed to be a factor in a crash which sent one driver to hospital on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle accident on the Coolamon-Ardlethan Road about 7.40pm.
A Toyota Hilux was travelling north-west when it left the road and rolled near Settlers Lane.
Members of the Coolamon RFS Brigade, NSW Police and Ambulance all responded to the incident.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the vehicle left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.
The Coolamon RFS Brigade said the cause of the accident was believed to be fatigue-related.
The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and paramedics treated the man for a head injury.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and confirmed they will be looking at fatigue as a factor.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
