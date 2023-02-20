The Land
Tradie saves angry snake, doesn't drop ice block

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
A brave tradesman stopped traffic on a northern NSW road to wrangle an angry carpet python, all without dropping his ice block.

