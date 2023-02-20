A brave tradesman stopped traffic on a northern NSW road to wrangle an angry carpet python, all without dropping his ice block.
Footage of the high-vis clad man, posted to TikTok in mid February, shows him reaching for the snake with bare hands and recoiling fast enough to miss the python's bite.
The man leaves the camera frame to fetch a branch, putting more distance between the python and himself, all while snacking on what looks like an orange Splice ice-cream.
The footage was filmed by passengers in a nearby car, who laughed at the man's confidence throughout the video filmed in the northern NSW town, Nimbin.
"Oh yeah, he's done this before -- look he's still eating his ice block," one of the passengers said.
Footage shows the tradie pulling the python into long grass beside the road, while holding the angry snake's head at bay using the branch.
Showing no haste, the high-vis clad man stands in the long grass and takes another bite of his ice cream.
Coastal carpet snakes can be ferocious when approached, but are not venomous.
